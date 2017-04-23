Flood Warning for Buchanan County Virginia

The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a

* Flood Warning for... Dickenson County in southwestern Virginia...Buchanan County in southwestern Virginia...

* Until 645 PM EDT Sunday

* At 1240 PM EDT, light to moderate rain continues to fall across southwest Virginia. After multiple days of rain, and more on the way through tonight, area creeks, streams, culverts, and roadside ditches will have a difficult time handling additional rainfall.

* Low water crossings and roads near creeks and streams will experience flooding, as well as other low lying areas. Poorly maintained culverts and roadside ditches will also flood. Debris flows are possible as well. Road closures are expected.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Clintwood, Grundy, Haysi, Breaks Interstate, Davenport, John Flannagan Lake, Big Rock, Trammel, Paw Paw, Clinchco, Oakwood, Stacy, Nora, Vansant, Hurley, McClure and Roseann.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely.