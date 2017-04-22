Concord offense defeats defense in spring game - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord offense defeats defense in spring game

Posted:

Saturday in Athens the Concord University football team held their spring game on campus. 

The game featured the starting offensive unit against the starting defensive unit.

The offensive team won the game 49-27. 

NIck Loftin, J.J. Burrus, Hayden Porterfield and Zen Clements all found their way into the endzone on the afternoon.

The Mountain Lions finished 2-9 in 2016. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.