Bluefield College football holds first spring game under new hea - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College football holds first spring game under new head coach

Posted:

On a rain Saturday afternoon in Bluefield, the Bluefield College football program held their first spring football game since 2015. The contest was the first under new head coach Dewey Lusk.

Former head coach Ordell Walker stepped down from the program in December. The Rams went 1-10 in 2016.

The Rams open their season on August 26th at Cumberland University. 

