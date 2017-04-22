Virginia robotics students heading to Championships

A local robotics team has qualified for next week's World Championship.

Southwest Virginia Community College has a grant-funded program called Upward Bound. Tri-Robotics is just one of the teams that comprise Upward Bound. The team is made up of sixteen students from three different high schools. Members have been working on their robot since September, and the fruits of the labor are starting to pay off.

Instructor Brandon Honaker says, ""It is a team. We're a competitive robotics team. We compete against teams from all over the state of Virginia, to begin with. This year there's 161 teams in the state, and we won the state championship this year."

Tri-Robotics leaves Tuesday for the World Championship in St. Louis.