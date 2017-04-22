Bluefield's Spring Fest has good turnout despite rain

Bluefield Parks and Recreation, along with Bluefield State College, hosted the first ever Spring Fest today. Though initially scheduled in the City Park, inclement weather forced the activities indoors. That didn't stop families from coming, though.

Youth Development Director Katana Mullen says, "We weren't sure if we were still going to have it but, we were like, 'Heck, why don't we just do this indoors,' and it has turned out really great. We have a lot of vendors who still decided to come."

Mullen explains how Spring Fest came to be. "We were thinking, 'How can we get our community involved in one accord?' Schools, businesses, the Rec Center, the municipal government... how can we get on one accord."

Mullen says the main goal was to provide parents with after school and summer resources. "We're not the only program here who offers those types of resources. There are several, so we wanted to get those people in the door, too."

Bluefield resident Alan Light feels the event was a great idea. "I think it's important for all of the folks in Bluefield, and the surrounding area, to understand what the city of Bluefield has to offer."

Light and his wife brought their five-year-old granddaughter, who seemed to have a blast. "We came out to the Spring Fest today to bring our granddaughter, and have her see all the science things going on. She even got up there, and got her hair standing out with Mike Flanagan's electric experiment."