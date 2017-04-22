Heavy rain may cause flash flooding

(WVVA) Several rounds of rain are expected this weekend across southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially with any thunderstorms that develop. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for McDowell, Wyoming and Buchanan counties and may be expanded to other areas.

The severe thunderstorm threat is fairly low but a few strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon with the primary threat being wind and hail.

The following is the Flash Flood Watch information from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In southern West Virginia, McDowell and Wyoming.

* From noon EDT today through Sunday evening

* Periods of heavy rainfall are expected over the weekend. This could lead to flash flooding, particularly along flood prone creeks and streams, and adjacent low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.