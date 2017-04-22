Flooding still possible through Monday

***UPDATED MONDAY MORNING***
Current Watches/Warnings/Advisories
AN AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MERCER, SUMMERS, GILES, TAZEWELL, WYTHE, AND BLAND COUNTIES UNTIL MON AFTERNOON/EVENING
AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR GILES, WYTHE, TAZEWELL, MERCER, AND BLAND COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT.
Rain looks to continue on and off through today and into Monday evening. An additional 1-3" of rainfall could be possible through Monday night. With creeks, streams, and rivers running high in many locations, flooding issues may occur into late Monday night. Remember, "TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.
