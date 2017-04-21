Concord Softball sweeps Urbana - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Softball sweeps Urbana

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Softball team swept a double header from Urbana on Senior Day on Friday.  The Lady Mountain Lions took game one 4-1, and game two 9-1.  Concord pounded out 22 hits in the 2 game stretch.  The victories improve the Mountain Lions to 28-22 overall and 17-9 in the Mountain East.  Up next, they will head to UVA Wise on Wednesday April 26.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.