Concord Softball sweeps Urbana

The Concord Softball team swept a double header from Urbana on Senior Day on Friday. The Lady Mountain Lions took game one 4-1, and game two 9-1. Concord pounded out 22 hits in the 2 game stretch. The victories improve the Mountain Lions to 28-22 overall and 17-9 in the Mountain East. Up next, they will head to UVA Wise on Wednesday April 26.