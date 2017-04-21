Tazewell advances to Coppinger Final; Greater Beckley and Honake - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tazewell advances to Coppinger Final; Greater Beckley and Honaker rained out

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Coppinger Invitational Friday (Semifinals)

Tazewell 9 Pikeview 1

Honaker 4 Greater Beckley 3 Suspended in the 4th.  Will be made up Monday April 24th at 7 pm

Championship will be Saturday April 29th at 6 pm

