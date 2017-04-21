Marshall blasts FIU in Beckley

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Baseball team got off to a great start in their 3 game series against FIU on Friday in Beckley. The Herd pounded the Panthers 22-6. The green and white Sam Finfer who went 4 for 5 with 4 RBIs and a homer. Leo Valenti went 5 for 6 with 3 RBIs and a homer. The Herd is now 19-19 overall and 8-8 in C-USA. Game two will be on Saturday at 4 pm.