Marshall blasts FIU in Beckley

The Marshall Baseball team got off to a great start in their 3 game series against FIU on Friday in Beckley.  The Herd pounded the Panthers 22-6.  The green and white Sam Finfer who went 4 for 5 with 4 RBIs and a homer.  Leo Valenti went 5 for 6 with 3 RBIs and a homer.  The Herd is now 19-19 overall and 8-8 in C-USA.  Game two will be on Saturday at 4 pm.

