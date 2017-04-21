Child Protect holding walk for Child Abuse Prevention month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Child Protect is doing what it can to help put a stop to and prevent the abuse. This weekend the organization is holding a walk at Bluefield City Park where attendees will walk the loop in support.

“Just as an act of commitment to those people in our community who feel they are absolutely on board with trying to do whatever they can to prevent child abuse as well as bringing it out of the shadows,” said executive director of Child Protect, Shiloh Woodard.

Changes in eating, unusual sleep patterns, change in school performance or even the fear of going home according to the WVCAN organization and Child Protect of Mercer County these are just some of the signs of child abuse..

We did have such a significant number of child abuse cases back in the early 2000s so our center was a established as a place where children could come and begin to receive healing from the abuse,” said Woodard.

Prevention and protection isn't just happening at the local level, recently Governor Jim Justice just made Senate Bill 288 official.

That bill is Emmaleigh's law and under it the penalties for the death of a child by a parent or guardian are now an indeterminate term of 15 years of life.

Sgt. Melissa Clemons with Child Protect sees these cases of abuse first hand..

“To me the death of child at the hands of someone who's suppose to love and take care of them is probably one of the serious crime you could ever investigate or be involved in,” said Clemons.

“I'm glad to see that penalty has been increased.”