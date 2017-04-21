Possible lightning strike damages Princeton building - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Possible lightning strike damages Princeton building

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
Crews arrive at the scene to clean up damage Crews arrive at the scene to clean up damage
Debris and bricks left in the road Debris and bricks left in the road
PRINCETON (WVVA) -

The top corner of a brick building has been blown off.

A lightning strike possibly may be the cause due to the severe lighting thunderstorms traveling through the area. 

Crews have been called to clean up the damage of debris and bricks that were left in the road. 

