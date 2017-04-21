Second suspect charged in Oak Hill murder

The second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Oak Hill woman has been charged.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah, the suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Underwood, has been in Southern Regional Jail on unrelated charges since April 17; the day after the murder.

Derrick Michael Crouse, 19, was arrested earlier this week for the shooting death of 48-year-old Janet Garrett. Police say she was killed in the early morning hours on Sunday at a residence on Berry Street; just outside the city limits of Oak Hill. Garrett died at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

"When we were searching for Crouse on Monday evening we made contact with Matthew Underwood in the Rosedale Trailer Park," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "There were outstanding warrants for his arrest for robbery, so he was arrested and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah says a public tip lead to the arrest of Derrick Crouse, but the arrest of Matthew Underwood is the result of "good old-fashioned police work."