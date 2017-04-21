Second man arrested in Fayette County murder

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) A second suspect is arrested in the shooting death of an Oak Hill woman.

Janet Garrett, 48, was killed on Easter Sunday at a home on Berry Street in Oak Hill.

After one of the suspects in the murder, Derrick Crouse, 19, turned himself into Oak Hill Police on Tuesday, a second suspect was taken into custody on Friday.



According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Dept., Matthew Nelson Underwood, age 31, of Oak Hill was already in the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of bond on unrelated charges when his involvement in the crime was discovered. The warrant for murder was faxed to the jail and executed there.



"When we were searching for Crouse on Monday evening we made contact with Matthew Underwood in the Rosedale Trailer Park," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "There were outstanding warrants for his arrest for robbery, so he was arrested and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail. He was arraigned the following morning and has been held in the Southern Regional Jail since that time in lieu of $10,000.00 bond."



"There's still a lot of work to do in this case," added Sheriff Fridley. "Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and to search for additional evidence to strengthen this case even further."



"The initial arrest in this case was the direct result of information received from the public through Crime Stoppers, social media and telephone calls," said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. "This second arrest is the result old-fashioned police work. Detectives have spent the past several days knocking on doors, conducting interviews and gathering evidence to support the arrest of this second suspect."



Prosecuting Attorney Harrah went on to add, "The Sheriff's Office has consulted with the Prosecutor's Office since day one of this investigation. We will now be working together to prepare this case for indictment and trial. I am very appreciative of the intense effort the Sheriff's Office has put into this case."



This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.



Anyone with any information concerning this case is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, either at (304) 574-4216 or through our department Facebook page, "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or Crime Stoppers.