Copy-Authorities: Crime Stopper starting a new cold case effort

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say Crime Stoppers of West Virginia are starting a new initiative that would offer up to $10,000 to help solve cold cases.

News outlets reports Beckley Police Sgt. Morgan Bragg says Crime Stoppers will be made up of several different southern West Virginia law enforcement agencies. The tasks force will work toward solving decades-old cases. Officials say they'll begin working on their first case by the end of the month.

Sgt. Bragg says they were able to compile records of cold cases from the agencies and are currently in the process of evaluating those cases based on solvability factors.

Authorities say this initiative will help bring closure to families of missing people in the area.

