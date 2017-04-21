Bluefield restaurant goes mobile during renovations

The Little Caesars on Bland Street in Bluefield is going mobile.

During the restaurant’s five-week renovation, customers will need to travel about 200 yards to get their pizza fix. Wednesdays through Saturdays, patrons can visit the Little Caesars mobile kitchen near the Southpoint Plaza parking lot.

The temporary location is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Oh yeah, it’s going to be something that when people walk in. They'll be awed. They'll say wow, man look what you guys have done, and we want to keep our customers getting a good quality product, and serving them, and keep our employees working at the same time,” says Jim Ferguson, Regional Market Director, VDM MGT Group.

Ferguson says the Bland Street location is receiving a new interior; including a new dining area and bathroom.