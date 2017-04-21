Family of teen killed by West Virginia trooper gets $700K - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Family of teen killed by West Virginia trooper gets $700K

Attorneys say West Virginia State Police reached a $700,000 settlement with the parents of a teen shot to death by a trooper.

Attorneys Robert Berthold and Gary Pullin told the Charleston Gazette-Mail  on Thursday about details of the settlement. The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by the family of 18-year-old Timothy Hill.

Judge Jennifer Bailey approved the settlement in early April. But the attorneys say the amount was omitted from Bailey's order because none of the parties wanted the case to be about money.

Court records say the June 2014 shooting occurred after Trooper B.D. Gillespie's wife discovered underwear left on his police car as a prank. Gillespie says Hill, who lived on the same street, reached for the trooper's gun while he tried to arrest him.

