Fayette County woman pleads guilty to meth charges

On April 20, 2017, Jennifer L. White, 37, of Meadow Bridge was sentenced 2 to 10 years in prison on drug charges.

White previously plead guilty of delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on March 13, 2017.

It has been confirmed by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force that White delivered meth to a confidential informant between September 9, 2015 and September 13, 2015. More pre-packaged meth and evidence of drug dealings were found in White's and her co-defendant's home.