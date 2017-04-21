Volkswagen to pay $2.8 billion in US diesel emission scandal

Former Tazewell County Sheriff Bill Osborne was posthumously honored on Thursday for his immense dedication to public service. One deputy sheriff says Osborne was a big inspiration.More >>
Volkswagen has been ordered to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States for cheating on diesel emissions tests.More >>
West Virginia State Police say at least 26 high school students and one adult from neighboring Ohio have been injured in a school bus crash.More >>
For the past two seasons WVVA-TV has been bringing you Concord football on our airMore >>
The 47th anniversary of Earth Day is this Saturday, but hundreds of volunteers in Raleigh County are getting a jump start on giving back to the planet and their communities.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A woman accused of raping a boy, age 11, and battering her baby, 11 months, enters a guilty plea in Raleigh County Circuit Court.More >>
