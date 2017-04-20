Volunteers getting ready for Raleigh Co. Earth Day cleanup

The 47th anniversary of Earth Day is this Saturday, but hundreds of volunteers in Raleigh County are getting a jump start on giving back to the planet and their communities.More >>
The 47th anniversary of Earth Day is this Saturday, but hundreds of volunteers in Raleigh County are getting a jump start on giving back to the planet and their communities.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A woman accused of raping a boy, age 11, and battering her baby, 11 months, enters a guilty plea in Raleigh County Circuit Court.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A woman accused of raping a boy, age 11, and battering her baby, 11 months, enters a guilty plea in Raleigh County Circuit Court.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies have ignited a national firestorm in recent months.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies have ignited a national firestorm in recent months.More >>
Renovations continue in Princeton and officials hope the upgrades change the feel of downtown. contaminated water or you have no fish in your pond it doesn't matter how you teach somebody you can not go a sustain. Well the pond is ...More >>
Renovations continue in Princeton and officials hope the upgrades change the feel of downtown. contaminated water or you have no fish in your pond it doesn't matter how you teach somebody you can not go a sustain. Well the pond is ...More >>
The case of Jasper the Dog is going to drag on for a while longer, perhaps for several more months. This week, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick granted...More >>
The case of Jasper the Dog is going to drag on for a while longer, perhaps for several more months. This week, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick granted...More >>
A Virginia man has been arrested after police found 860 Xanax pills in his possession.More >>
A Virginia man has been arrested after police found 860 Xanax pills in his possession.More >>
Lewisburg was America's "Coolest Small Town" in 2011. Now, they are in the running to be the Best Southern Small Town.More >>
Lewisburg was America's "Coolest Small Town" in 2011. Now, they are in the running to be the Best Southern Small Town.More >>