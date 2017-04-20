Volunteers getting ready for Raleigh Co. Earth Day cleanup

The 47th anniversary of Earth Day is this Saturday, but hundreds of volunteers in Raleigh County are getting a jump start on giving back to the planet and their communities.

Six months ago, David Stewart, started working with city and county leaders to spearhead a massive effort to clean up Raleigh County and that effort begins tomorrow.

Stewart says he hopes those who witness the cleanup can take away from it a positive message.

"The problem is we have individuals in the area that don't necessarily cherish the environment the same way we do,” Stewart said. “And what we want to do, long term, is change that attitude. And that's really what we are hoping to get at when people drive by and see everybody cleaning, is to change that attitude, that let's not throw this out the window."

Friday, teams will focus mainly on sprucing up Prince Street and Harper Road in Beckley.

But Saturday is the big day.

Groups will be cleaning up not only Beckley but also Shady Spring, and areas as far out as Slab Fork.

If you would like to help out on the county-wide project, or just see the progress that the different teams have made, you can find out more information on the project's Facebook page “Raleigh County Earth Day 2017.”