Coppinger Invitational Update 4/20

Bluefield, WV

Coppinger Invitational Thursday

Pikeview 14 Graham 2

Tazewell 7 James Monroe 2

Honaker 13 Bluefield 6

Greater Beckley 6 Richlands 4

Friday (Semifinals)

Pikeview vs. Tazewell 5 pm

Honaker vs. Greater Beckley 7 pm

All games at Bowen Field in Bluefield

