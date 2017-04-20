Liberty aiming for a spot in the state tournament

Glen Fork, WV

Entering the season the Liberty baseball team knew they had the right pieces in places for another competitive season. "We realized real quick, that we have a real shot" said junior Trenton Begley. "We want to win sectionals, we want to go as far as we can and i think we keep playing how we're playing now, we have a good shot at it" said senior Tyler Mullens.

Climbing their way towards the top 10 and now receiving some votes, the team says they're finally happy to be gaining some recognition for their play. "You know it says we're doing our job. That's the goal is to get noticed and I think we more than deserve it and i'm glad people are starting to take notice" said Mullens. "To come back from you know not a bad season last year, but one where we didn't meet our expectations is satisfying" said head coach J.J. Tabor.

Arguably the strength of the ballclub is in the pitching, something Tabor and company know they will have to rely on the rest of the way. "When you have pitchers that are striking out two, three, over two kids an inning, we'll go as far as our arms will take us."

But averaging over eight runs a game this season, the offense has also been a steady source of their success. "Everybody's been hitting pretty well. Other than striking out too much sometimes. We hit the ball solid. Sometimes it gets hit right at people, but that's just baseball."

The Raiders hope the combination of all facets of the game will lead to an appearance in Charleston. "I deeply think in my heart that we could go to Charleston if we're playing our best ball at the end of the year."