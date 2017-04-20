3 Concord Football Games to air on WVVA-TV in 2017

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

For the past two seasons WVVA-TV has been bringing you Concord football on our air. Not only has this been beneficial to this station, but it has done great things for the university as well. And once again the two will partner up for the 2017 season.

3 Mountain Lion games will air on WVVA-TV coming up this fall. The October 14th homecoming matchup against West Virginia State, the October 21st non conference game against UNC Pembroke, and the season finale against Fairmont State on November 4th will be the three games shown on our air. Concord is looking to bounce back from a 2-8 season in 2016. All involved hope there are a lot of eyes on the screen when they make their comeback this coming season. "We lost a couple close ones on TV last year and we are going to get on the other side of that this year and make it all come together. Its just another incentive for us to play that much better" said head coach Paul Price. "Its going to expand our footprint. It helps us with recruiting. It gets the Concord name out there and hopefully gets us some students in the future" said athletic director Kevin Garrett. "Not all of our students families can see the games and many come from other places. So they can tune in and its a wonderful opportunity for them to see their young men play. Its terrific" said Concord president Kendra Boggess. "Its another opportunity for us to support local local athletics. As we try to do as you know on a very regular basis but this particularly to take a college football program, a local program and get that signal out for them. Not only on air but online where people can watch the game from virtually anywhere in the world" said WVVA general manager Frank Brady.