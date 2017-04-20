Lewisburg up for "Best Southern Small Town" - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Lewisburg up for "Best Southern Small Town"

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Lewisburg was America's "Coolest Small Town" in 2011. Now, they are in the running to be the Best Southern Small Town.

Lewisburg has been nominated in the "Best Southern Small Town" Reader's Choice Awards conducted by USA Today 10 Best.
Travel experts select the top 20 nominees on a variety of topics including food, lodging, and destinations.

"It's a tribute to all the things we have around here. We have amazing food. We have amazing shops. We have amazing people. We have amazing arts and theaters. So, we are really small, best, coolest, happiest town," said Kristi Godby, Greenbrier County CVB Media Relations Manager.

Since the competition started, Lewisburg has already moved up in the rankings from 16th to 10th. To vote, visit http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-southern-small-town-2017/

