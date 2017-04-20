860 Xanax pills found in Virginia man's car - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

860 Xanax pills found in Virginia man's car

By Patrice Mitchell, Producer
A Virginia man has been arrested after police found 860 Xanax pills in his possession.

According to Officer D.A. Williams of the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department,  a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Travis Mullens of Bassett, Virginia was pulled over for traffic violations.

Officers searched the car and found Xanax pills packaged in bags of about 100 pills per bag and $3,700 in cash.

Mullens is being charged with Distribution of a Schedule Four Narcotic, and is being held at Bluefield City Jail awaiting arraignment.

