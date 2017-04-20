Raleigh County woman pleads guilty to raping an 11-year-old boy - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County woman pleads guilty to raping an 11-year-old boy and fracturing skull of toddler

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A woman accused of raping a boy, age 11, and battering her own baby (11-months) entered a guilty plea in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Thursday. 

The charges stem from several incidents that happened while Christine Dillon, 24, was living at a friend's house in Harper Heights in September of 2014. The friend had an 11-year-old son living in the home at the time, while Dillion had her 11-month old baby boy. 

When the baby's father arrived for a visit on September 25, prosecutors said he and his mother found the baby battered and bruised. They took the infant to the hospital, where imaging revealed he had a fractured skull.

Initially, Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said Dillion tried to blame the 11-year old for the injuries. But as questioning of witnesses in the home continued, law enforcement learned that it was Dillion who inflicted the injuries and that sexual abuse, on multiple occasions, had occurred between Dillion and the 11-year-old boy.

Dillion entered a guilty plea on the First Degree Sexual Abuse charge on Thursday, which carries a sentence of 5-25 years in prison. She also pled guilty to Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a charge that carries a sentence of 2-10 years.

Dillion will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

