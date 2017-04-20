CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car dragged by big rig down California highway - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car dragged by big rig down California highway

A California driver frantically waves for help as his car is dragged down the highway.

The video was posted to Brian Steimke’s Facebook account on Wednesday. It was taken on the 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass. Steimke says the driver was dragged by the big rig for about four miles and could be heard screaming for help. Other travelers on the roadway tried to get the attention of the tractor trailer driver who finally stopped after one motorist got in front of the two vehicles.

When asked why he drove so far, the tractor trailer driver said he didn’t know the other vehicle was attached. Luckily the driver of the car is OK.

Source---KCAL, KCBS, BRIAN STEIMKE/FACEBOOK

