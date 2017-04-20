Thousands booted from voters rolls regionally

More than 7,100 people were eliminated from voter rolls in seven southern West Virginia counties recently.

The elimination came as county clerks removed outdated or ineligible voter files from the state's voter registration system with the help of the Secretary of State's Office.

County clerks across the region said people who haven't voted in the last eight years were booted from the rolls.

Raleigh County eliminated 4,109 voters, followed by Mercer County with 1,247.

Summers County slashed 818 names, while Monroe County erased 563. McDowell lost 181 names from its voters rolls.

Greenbrier County eliminated 174. And Wyoming County lost 51 from its rolls.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said the effort is a way to explore reliable and accurate ways to eliminated outdated files from counties voters files.

"Once we start, it's much easier to stay on top of the list and keep every county voter file up-to-date," he said. "That's one of the best ways to instill confidence in our elections."