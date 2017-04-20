Alcoa moving headquarters from New York back to Pittsburgh - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Alcoa moving headquarters from New York back to Pittsburgh

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Alcoa Corp. is moving its global headquarters back to Pittsburgh, where the 129-year-old company had been based until moving to New York City in 2006.

Alcoa has maintained offices in Pittsburgh and 10 employees will relocate from its New York headquarters when the move is made Sept. 1. Alcoa already has 205 employees in Pittsburgh who share a building with Arconic, a spinoff company created when Alcoa split off its mining, refining and aluminum businesses in November from businesses that make aluminum parts for aerospace, automotive and other industries.

Alcoa also plans to close offices in Richmond, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, as well as Milan and Geneva in Europe; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Beijing.

Combined, the moves should save the company about $5 million a year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More coal industry news on WVVA.com

EPA seeks to derail cleanup of coal power plant pollution

Federal utility CEO: Coal plants not reopening under Trump

Griffith wants more funding for black lung clinics

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.