Mercer County man convicted of sexual abuse

A Mercer County man is convicted of first degree sexual abuse.

Jamey Lee Lewis, 43, faces up to 25 years in prison. Court officials say Lewis entered a “Best Interest Plea” meaning he did not admit guilt but could have faced a conviction for a greater offense.

The criminal complaint accused Lewis of abusing a female under the age of 12 for a four-month period in 2015.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 5.