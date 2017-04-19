Coppinger Invitational Update; HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/19

Coppinger Invitational Update; HS Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Coppinger Invitational Wednesday

Honaker 10 Montcalm 0

Greater Beckley 5 Pikeview 1

Tazewell 9 Summers Co 7

Bluefield 4 Richlands 2 Susp.  Game will be resumed at 3 pm Thursday

Coppinger Schedule Thursday

Bluefield/Richlands winner vs. Honaker at 5 pm (Bluefield)

Bluefield/Richlands loser vs. Greater Beckley at 7 pm (Bluefield)

Graham vs. Pikeview 5 pm (Tazewell)

James Monroe vs. Tazewell 7 pm (Tazewell)

HS Baseball

Greenbrier East 8 Shady Spring 4

Nicholas Co 11 Beckley 6

HS Softball 

Fayetteville 10 Oak Hill 2

Summers Co 15 Princeton 3

