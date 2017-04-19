Tazewell Baseball looking to return to championship form

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

After missing the postseason last season, the Tazewell Bulldogs baseball team knew there had to be change in 2017. "We have a young team this year and they've all bought in. We've had a good fall, good winter workout and they've bought in to what it is that we're working towards in the spring this year" said Aaron Buchanan. "Just to compete in every game. Put the bat on the ball and just pitchers throw strikes and compete with every team we play against" said senior Aaron Hash.

The Bulldogs have come out of the gates in the first half of the season strong and head Buchanan's says a big part of that success is the teams chemistry. "They've played together. They're all around the same age, even though their in different grades, they've all played together since they were five, six years old and you know they hold each other accountable and which is what we preach everyday. You got to be accountable for your actions."

A program rich in history and tradition there's strong feeling around the ball club that this season could be a big one. "We work hard everyday to get better and our motto this year has been not to bank it and you can't bank time so we work everyday to get better." "We're doing what we set out to do. compete, put the bat on the ball, pitchers are throwing strikes. I mean we've had a few rough innings, but we've been able to bounce back" said Hash.

Led by a pair of seniors including hash, the bulldogs think they've found what it will take to get them to the postseason and beyond. "We continue working towards, each games is a building block for the season, we don't want to peak at the wrong time" said Buchanan. "A lot of our players get their heads down when they make errors, and we just got to step up and get their heads up" said Hash.