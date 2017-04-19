Clark wins NCBWA Regional Hitter of the Week

Coppinger Invitational WednesdayMore >>
Coppinger Invitational WednesdayMore >>
After missing the postseason last season, the Tazewell Bulldogs baseball team knew there had to be change in 2017More >>
After missing the postseason last season, the Tazewell Bulldogs baseball team knew there had to be change in 2017More >>
The awards keeping pouring in for Concord's Jordan ClarkMore >>
The awards keeping pouring in for Concord's Jordan ClarkMore >>
The Greenbrier Classic will be back for its seventh year from July 3rd until the 9th.More >>
The Greenbrier Classic will be back for its seventh year from July 3rd until the 9th.More >>
River View head coach Gehrig Justice has decided to step down from his positionMore >>
River View head coach Gehrig Justice has decided to step down from his positionMore >>
Coppinger Invitational TuesdayMore >>
Coppinger Invitational TuesdayMore >>
For the second week in a row, Concord's Jordan Clark was named the Mountain East player of the weekMore >>
For the second week in a row, Concord's Jordan Clark was named the Mountain East player of the weekMore >>
Police say a 77-year-old man was going the wrong way down a Virginia highway when he crashed head-on into a passenger van carrying nearly a dozen players with the Bluefield College softball team.More >>
Police say a 77-year-old man was going the wrong way down a Virginia highway when he crashed head-on into a passenger van carrying nearly a dozen players with the Bluefield College softball team.More >>
Rain wiped out the Coppinger Invitational action on Tuesday eveningMore >>
Rain wiped out the Coppinger Invitational action on Tuesday eveningMore >>
For the first time in program history, the West Virginia Baseball team has cracked the Baseball America top 25More >>
For the first time in program history, the West Virginia Baseball team has cracked the Baseball America top 25More >>