Clark wins NCBWA Regional Hitter of the Week

The awards keeping pouring in for Concord's Jordan Clark. The sophomore out of Winfield won the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Regional hitter of the week. In 4 games against West Virginia Wesleyan this weekend, Clark hit .769 with 3 doubles, a triple, and a grand slam to go along with 11 RBIs. The Mountain Lions will head to Glenville State this weekend.