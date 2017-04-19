Clark wins NCBWA Regional Hitter of the Week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Clark wins NCBWA Regional Hitter of the Week

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The awards keeping pouring in for Concord's Jordan Clark.  The sophomore out of Winfield won the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Regional hitter of the week.  In 4 games against West Virginia Wesleyan this weekend, Clark hit .769 with 3 doubles, a triple, and a grand slam to go along with 11 RBIs.  The Mountain Lions will head to Glenville State this weekend.

