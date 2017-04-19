Greenbrier Valley Theatre kicks off 50th season

The Greenbrier Valley Theatre wasn't always what it was today. It had very humble beginnings.

"It started in a tent by the river, outside Summer season and it was a community theatre. Then from there I think the community realized what a jewel they had and it kept getting more and more support, the audience base grew, people were more involved and moved to a barn by the airport," said Kim Morgan Dean, Greenbrier Valley Theatre Associate Artistic Director.

Then in 1992, under the guidance of Artistic Director Cathy Sawyer, Greenbrier Valley Theatre became a professional group, one with a goal of helping the youth in the community.

"The school programs don't offer arts so much anymore and we do the high school musical every spring that Courtney directs and any kid in Greenbrier County can audition," said Dean.

Over the past 50 years the Greenbrier Valley Theatre has seen its fair share of stars come through the doors and get their start and move on to bigger and better things.

"Brad Dourif sort of came up through our program and obviously has gone on to monumental success," Dean said.

Much as the theatre has for half a century.

"It's pretty thrilling. I think it's a testament for the quality of work we produce and the support we get from the community. It's a really symbiotic relationship," said Dean.

"It's such a treasure to have the professional theatre in West Virginia here in our town and it's great for tourism, it's great for the community," added Kristi Godby, Greenbrier County CVB Media Relations Manager.

The Greenbrier Valley Theatre kicks off the 50th season on Friday, April 21st with their production The Importance of Being Earnest.