The Greenbrier Classic offering free ground badges

The Greenbrier Classic will be back for its seventh year from July 3rd until the 9th.

The Old White TPC Course is the oldest course on the PGA Tour. It suffered significant damage during last summer's floods, but reconstruction efforts began almost immediately and Greenbrier officials say it will be better than ever. Before the cancellation of The Classic last year ground badges were offered free of charge and it looks like the same will apply this year.

"The free tickets were something we were going to do last year and unfortunately, we obviously weren't able to have the tournament. We decided we wanted to do it again, especially now. We want more people to come out and experience this course. See all the incredible work our maintenance team, architects have done in putting Old White back together and making it better than ever and kind of a celebration of West Virginia and how far we've come in the last year," said Cam Huffman, The Greenbrier Public Relations Director.

There's a limited number of free ground badges for the public,so it is best to get them while they are available. You can get the free badges http://www.greenbrierclassic.com/ or call 888-598-7380.