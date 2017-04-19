Mercer litter control feel some drivers ignore safety

Litter Control crews are a common sight this time of year. They pick up trash despite the weather to make the area look pristine. However, it's not only a dirty job, but a dangerous one. Personal safety is a concern for those who help cleanup our roadways.

Workers from the Mercer Day Report Center spent their Wednesday cleaning up Route 20 between Princeton and Athens. Not only was rain an issue, but so were some passing motorists, as Jessica Proffitt explains.

"Some people are considerate... most of the time, not though. They don't even try to slow down. We've even had incidents where they've hit our sign, going too quick... beeping, hollering out of their car, because we're on the side of the road picking up litter."

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says when workers are out picking up trash, drivers should treat those areas like construction zones, by slowing down. "We do ask that if you travel by and you do see someone cleaning up, make sure you slow down. That way, you can manage your vehicle properly, and the others are going to be safe as well."

Litter Control officer Joshua Parks feels drivers should give those cleaning roadways the same respect as mail carriers and trash collectors. "I would like to see people, you know, try to help us out, by slowing down and not running the litter crew over."

Though the "Keep Mercer Clean" initiative runs through the end of the month, the workers from Mercer Day Report can be seen cleaning various stretches of road every Tuesday and Thursday. Last year, they collected nearly 70,000 pounds of trash and debris.