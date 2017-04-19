Pedestrian killed in Washington County

Virginia State Police responded to a call last night that a man was hit by an automobile while walking on Route 11.

In the Meadowview area of Washington County on April 18th at approximately 9:20 p.m., Virginia State Police was notified of a fatality. The pedestrian Christopher Belcher, 23, of Bristol, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old male was driving a 1992 Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck while traveling northbound on Route 11 proceeded to legally pass a slow moving vehicle by changing into the southbound lane. The driver was about to return to his lane but then struck Belcher who was walking northbound on the southbound side of Route 11 near Hawthorne Drive.

No charges are pending at this time. This case is currently under investigation.