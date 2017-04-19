School leaders step up battle tactics against growing Geese population

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New signs posted outside Woodrow Wilson High School read 'Don't Feed the Wild Animals.' It is just the latest effort by school officials to crackdown on a growing geese population.



Principal Ron Cantley said visitors to the school's pond are only exacerbating the problem. "We are asking the public not to feed the animals. The excrement is a public safety issue for our students."



Cantley consulted the W.Va. Dept of Natural Resources and the W.Va. Dept. of Agriculture following two citations by the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Dept. Since that time, he said the Dept. of Agriculture has implemented a harassment campaign to scare the geese away.



"We had our pond tested and the fecal matter in the pond is beyond the ability of standard instruments to measure it. So we steer clear of that pond and want to encourage the community to do the same. We see families come by with their children and put down a blanket. We run out and say gosh, don't do that," said Cantley during a 2016 interview.



The plan to get rid of the geese includes withholding food and harassing the birds so they will regain their fear and hopefully move on.