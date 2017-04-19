Gov. Justice signs medical marijuana bill

Gov. Jim Justice signs the Medical Cannabis Act on Wednesday making some forms of the drug available to qualifying patients in July 2018

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed legislation on Wednesday that legalizes some forms of medical marijuana.

“West Virginians are compassionate people and this law will help our neighbors who are struggling with illness,” said Governor Jim Justice. “This is a bipartisan effort and I want to thank Senator Ojeda, Senator Woelfel, Delegate Pushkin, and Delegate Folk for leading the charge to get this done. The people were heard loud and clear on this bill.”

The Medical Cannabis Act (SB 386) will go into effect in July 2018. The law will allow registered doctors to prescribe the drug to patients suffering from chronic or debilitating diseases and other medical conditions such as:

anorexia

chronic pain

severe nausea

seizures

severe or persistent muscle spasms

generalized anxiety disorder

post-traumatic stress disorder

The measure calls for the creation of a 16 member Medical Cannabis Commission to regulate how medical marijuana is made available to qualifying patients. The independent commission will function within the state's Department of Health and Human Resources.

Qualifying patients or their caregivers will be required to obtain a special identification card for use at licensed marijuana dispensaries. A website will be created to provide information on how to legally obtain medical marijuana as well as contact information for licensed dispensaries.

Qualifying patients will not be allowed to grow or smoke marijuana. The drug will be dispensed in the following ways:

pill

oil

topical forms (gels, creams, or ointments)

vaporization or nebulization

tincture (extract)

liquid

dermal patch

West Virginia is now the 29th state to allow the use of medical marijuana.