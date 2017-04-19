Wounded warrior awarded new home in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a dream come true in Beckley on Wednesday for an army sergeant injured in Iraq.

Alan Allison sustained numerous injuries during his tour in 2008; spine damage, nerve damage, and post traumatic stress. But nothing could have prepared him for the surprise awaiting him on Lambert Drive.



Sergeant Allison, along with his wife, Michelle, son, and daughter, moved from their rental in North Carolina into a new home in Beckley on Wednesday morning.

"We got off Skype during the application process and we looked at each other, asking if it was really true. I was just shocked," said Allison's wife, Michelle.



The mortgage was completely paid off by Chase Bank and remodeled by Building Homes for Heroes.



"To be able to provide them with a home, there's nothing like it, said Nancy Kissenger, Regional Marketing Dir. for Chase Bank.



The home was not only a first for the Allison family, but also the non-profit organization Building Homes for Heroes. This was their first project in West Virginia.

"There's nothing like seeing the faces of a family in need that walks into their home for the first time. It's really a beautiful thing," said program manager Lindsey Morris.



Sergeant Allison was reluctant to talk about what happened during his tour of duty, but said Wednesday he could not be more grateful for the support he has found in Beckley.



"Building Homes for heroes really stepped up helping wounded warriors like myself, it's just a major blessing."

Sgt. Allison's new home will also be equipped with accomodations to aid with his injuries as well as the needs of his family.