Wounded warrior awarded new home in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a dream come true in Beckley on Wednesday for an army sergeant injured in Iraq.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) It was a dream come true in Beckley on Wednesday for an army sergeant injured in Iraq.More >>
For that last three years, Grant's Supermarkets have been helping high schools in the communities they serve raise money for Project Graduation.More >>
For that last three years, Grant's Supermarkets have been helping high schools in the communities they serve raise money for Project Graduation.More >>
An Oak Hill man will spend up to five years in prison for sexual abuse of a 12-year-old.More >>
An Oak Hill man will spend up to five years in prison for sexual abuse of a 12-year-old.More >>
The CEO of the nation's biggest public utility says the agency isn't going to reopen coal-fired power plants under President Donald Trump.More >>
The CEO of the nation's biggest public utility says the agency isn't going to reopen coal-fired power plants under President Donald Trump.More >>
Last week the Mercer County Board of Education held a meeting, and one of the topics was the proposal by the Bluefield Board of Directors to raise the rent it charges schools to use the football field.More >>
Last week the Mercer County Board of Education held a meeting, and one of the topics was the proposal by the Bluefield Board of Directors to raise the rent it charges schools to use the football field.More >>