Grant's helps high schools raise money

For that last three years, Grant's Supermarkets have been helping high schools in the communities they serve raise money for Project Graduation. Grant's recognized Princeton and Pikeview high schools as having earned the most donations, presenting them with checks for nearly five-thousand and four-thousand dollars respectively. For the last several weeks, customers shopping at Grant's had the opportunity to donate to the high school of their choice as they went through the checkout line. Thirty schools participated with fourteen Grant's locations this year, and employees of Grant's who helped bring in the most donations were rewarded through various incentives. The top performing schools also received gift cards from Grant's to help out with their Project Graduation parties.