Oak Hill man sentenced for sexual abuse of minor

A photo of Joshua Ian Miller taken at the time of his arrest in Feb. 2016.

An Oak Hill man will spend up to five years in prison for sexual abuse of a 12-year-old.

Joshua Ian Miller, 31, will also be required to register as a sex offender for life following his release from prison.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah, Miller inappropriately touched a female family member in January 2016. Click here to read more about his arrest. Miller previously entered a plea agreement to one count of first degree sexual abuse.

The case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.