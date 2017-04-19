Oak Hill man sentenced for sexual abuse of minor - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Oak Hill man sentenced for sexual abuse of minor

Posted:
Joshua Ian Miller Joshua Ian Miller
A photo of Joshua Ian Miller taken at the time of his arrest in Feb. 2016. A photo of Joshua Ian Miller taken at the time of his arrest in Feb. 2016.

An Oak Hill man will spend up to five years in prison for sexual abuse of a 12-year-old.

Joshua Ian Miller, 31, will also be required to register as a sex offender for life following his release from prison. 

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Larry Harrah, Miller inappropriately touched a female family member in January 2016.  Click here to read more about his arrest. Miller previously entered a plea agreement to one count of first degree sexual abuse. 

The case was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.