Justice steps down from River View Football - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Justice steps down from River View Football

Posted:

Bradshaw, WV

WVVA-TV

River View head coach Gehrig Justice has decided to step down from his position.  Justice has been the coach for the past 4 seasons.  He has led the Raiders to a 10-30 record during that span. He is also the head girls basketball coach, but he is not going to give up that position.  He led the Raiders to their first ever state tournament appearance this past March.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.