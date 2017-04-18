Justice steps down from River View Football

River View head coach Gehrig Justice has decided to step down from his positionMore >>
Coppinger Invitational TuesdayMore >>
For the second week in a row, Concord's Jordan Clark was named the Mountain East player of the weekMore >>
Police say a 77-year-old man was going the wrong way down a Virginia highway when he crashed head-on into a passenger van carrying nearly a dozen players with the Bluefield College softball team.More >>
Rain wiped out the Coppinger Invitational action on Tuesday eveningMore >>
For the first time in program history, the West Virginia Baseball team has cracked the Baseball America top 25More >>
The Spring League continued play on Sunday with the North team defeating the South 14-10.More >>
The Spring League began play Saturday afternoon at the Greenbrier.More >>
High School Baseball Scoreboard 04/15:More >>
The Bluefield College fell to Point University 8-0 on Saturday.More >>
