Coppinger Invitational Update; High School Baseball/Softball Sco - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Coppinger Invitational Update; High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/18

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Coppinger Invitational Tuesday

Greater Beckley 12 Grundy 0

Graham 6 Summers Co 4

James Monroe 12 Montcalm 1

HS Baseball

Beckley 4 Oak Hill 2

Independence 7 Wyoming East 6

Fayetteville 17 Van 7

HS Softball

Princeton 13 Pikeview 5

Wyoming East 9 Westside 0

Wyoming East 1 Nicholas Co 0

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.