Clark wins Mountain East Player of the Week again

For the second week in a row, Concord's Jordan Clark was named the Mountain East player of the week.  Clark hit .769 with 3 doubles, a triple, and a grand slam.  That also included 11 RBIs.  The sophomore becomes the first Mountain Lion to win the award in back to back weeks.  Up next, Concord will travel to Glenville State on Saturday.

