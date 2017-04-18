School districts may pay more to use Mitchell Stadium

Last week the Mercer County Board of Education held a meeting, and one of the topics was the proposal by the Bluefield Board of Directors to raise the rent it charges schools districts to use the football field. There was a little confusion at the meeting, but City Manager Dane Rideout is hoping to clear the air.

"We didn't just spring this on any of those organizations. We've been talking to them about this for well over 6-9 months. They knew this was coming," Rideout says.

Bluefield High and Middle School, as well as Graham High and Bluefield College, all use Mitchell Stadium as their home field. Annually, the city receives $119,000 combined from the three schools. But the city says it costs around $131,000 to operate the facility. Which means, according to Rideout, the city has been going in the hole to keep Mitchell Stadium open. "This is just the cost, just the cost of doing the games. We're not making a profit off of this. We are, in a sense, subsidizing sports programs."

Chris Shoemaker of Bluefield College says no one likes when rent goes up, but they also know the city needs income to maintain the facility. "You like to see things stay the same. But we understand the city has to have a certain amount of income."

For those who feel the rent should be prorated on use, Shoemaker says... it already is! "We have, in years past, been paying more than the school systems do, simply because we use the facility more than they do. We practice there more than they do."

The original proposal made by the the city of Bluefield would have raised the rent for Mercer County by around $13,000, which raised some concern among Mercer board members. But Rideout says that both sides have been working together to reach an agreement. "They think it was too much too fast. So we have since sent back a new agreement to the board of education, which we think will be a little more palatable."

Mercer County Schools are on Spring Break this week and we hope to follow up with them when they get back.

