Evan Jenkins accepts award in Lewisburg

Congressman Evan Jenkins made his way to Lewisburg this afternoon to accept an award at ABB.

Jenkins accepted the National Association of Manufacturers' Award for manufacturing Legislative Excellence. It recognizes political leadership for supporting manufacturing jobs in West Virginia, but Congressman Jenkins said this award was for the people he represents.

"Getting recognition is simply giving back to the people of southern West Virginia. Going to Washington, doing the right thing, standing up for the people, fighting for the policies that will help get people back working," said Representative Evan Jenkins of the West Virginia 3rd Congressional District.

After accepting the award, Jenkins spoke to the workforce about the importance of protecting manufacturing jobs in America.

