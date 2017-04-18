Monroe County Historical Society gives look at the past

There are some spectacular old homes in Monroe County. Until now, they were off-limits to the public, but that's about to change thanks to the Monroe County Historical Society and their first Historic Homes Tour.

Monroe County is unique in that it doesn't have any stoplights or restaurant chains, but what it does have is very special history.

"That kind of bucolic atmosphere, it enhances the time travel mentality as you do this. You go to these great historic homes, a lot hasn't changed around here, so it really lends itself to a special experience," said Mark Taylor, former President of the Monroe County Historical Society.

For the first time ever, the Monroe County Historical Society is allowing the public access to some real gems.

"It is really a unique event because we have some deeply historic homes, deeply significant homes and farms in Monroe County," Taylor said.

One of those historic places is called Elmwood.

"Elmwood was owned by the Confederate Senator, Allen Caperton, and some of the brightest and famous stars of the Confederacy walked through these halls and stayed in these bedrooms," educated Taylor.

These tours wouldn't be possible without the restoration of homeowners to take care of these historic properties.

"We love having these people amongst us and they treasure the history like most of us in Monroe County do," said Taylor.

People are recognizing the history as the tour has already sold more than 150 tickets from as far away as Texas.

"This is just a fun tour. I'm a guy who loves history. I wish I could time-travel. This is the closest I can come to it," Taylor said.

The Monroe County Historical Society Historic Homes Tour is May 6th and 7th. If you would like tickets, visit Tomlinson's Union Country Store, or call 304-772-5205. For information, call 434-422-0258.