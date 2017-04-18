Raleigh County Public Service District to merge with Glen White/ - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County Public Service District to merge with Glen White/ Trap Hill

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners have approved a merger between Raleigh County and Glen White/ Trap Hill's Public Service District (PSD). 

The deal was approved after a public hearing on the issue in front of the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday. 

According to Commissioner Dave Tolliver, the total cost to bail Glen White out of their financial troubles and redo all of their meters will be $300,000.

But for the average customer, Tolliver said the only thing changing is the name. 

"We think it's a great opportunity and people won't really see the changes because Raleigh County has been operating the system for over a year." 

Tolliver said Raleigh County had a Memorandum of Understanding with the PSD to provide services over the last year. 

The merger will have to be approved by West Virginia's Public Service District Headquarters in Charleston. 

