Raleigh County 911 fee increase to pay for new communications system

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Those calling 911 from a landline in Raleigh County will soon see a fee increase. Raleigh County Commissioners voted to raise the landline fee from $1 to $2 during the commission's bi-monthly meeting in Beckley on Tuesday.

Raleigh County's 911 Dir. John Zilinski said the money will go toward a new communications system and radios, which have not been upgraded in over 11 years. Under the new system, he said all first responders, law enforcement, and municipalities will have the capability of communicating on the same channel in an emergency.



Zilinski said funding the 911 center depends almost exclusively on the landline fees.



"People start turning off their landlines and getting cell phones so that affects our funding which has been at a continual downward trend over the last 15 years. What we received in 2006 is less than half of what we're getting now."



Zilinski was also named this month APCO's 'Director of the Year' for the state of West Virginia. It is the first time the distinction has been given to a director in the award's history.